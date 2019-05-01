LOPEZ, Bienvenida

LOPEZ - Bienvenida Of Buffalo, entered into rest April 29, 2019. Devoted mother of Maria (Stephen) Green, Mary (Evan) Alvarldo, Madeline Robles, Edwin Torres, Ivan Torres and Rosendo Torres; cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Miguel and Eudosia (nee Montalvo) Lopez; dear sister of four brothers, two sisters and predeceased by four brothers and sisters. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Thursday from 3-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Church, Maryland and 7th St., Buffalo, on Friday at 10 AM. Interment Lakeside Cemetery.