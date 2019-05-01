Letter: Southwest border ordeal demands our compassion

The situation on the U.S.-Mexican border has been called a manufactured crisis, and rightly so. We are witnessing behavior of an administration that is cruel, unjust, inhumane and immoral.

We have seen almost daily threats to close the border, limit the number of migrants processed each day, cut off of aid to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

There are clearly efforts to make accessing the asylum process even more difficult, if not impossible.

The situation at the border requires order, of course. But it must be accompanied by respect and compassion. Let’s not forget the history of U.S. influence and corporate meddling in Central America, which contribute to the unrest there.

The people fleeing poverty and violence are our sisters and our brothers. They are desperate to protect their children.

I call on Sens. Gillibrand and Schumer and Congressmen Higgins and Collins to strongly speak out against the current administration’s cruel policies. I call on all people of goodwill to do what we can to respond to this border situation compassionately, as U.S. citizens usually do.

Sister Eileen O’Connor

Amherst