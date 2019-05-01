Letter: Editorials miss key points on nursing home staffing

I strongly disagree with your editorial board’s position in “No lazy solutions on nursing home staffing.” As this is your third editorial decrying the proposed safe staffing law, I feel it is necessary to discuss some of the topics you have repeatedly brought up.

A common theme in your editorials regarding this subject is that “Nursing home owners who provide high-quality care want flexibility in running their operations.” Per your own article series, those “high quality care” nursing homes account for 7.5% of 620 facilities in the state. Are you arguing that the residents of the 574 inadequately-staffed nursing homes should continue to suffer inadequate care?

You have also repeatedly demanded that nursing homes receive oversight “similar to the one used for the state’s under-performing public schools.” How? As you state, “Health Department often fails to verify and act on complaints of inadequate staffing and nursing homes in Erie and Niagara counties.” Without a clear definition, “sufficient staffing” is a completely arbitrary term that is not enforceable.

What goes unmentioned in your editorials is the looming staffing crisis: 260,000 baby boomer nurses are going to retire by 2025. Their replacements are not staying – 30% quit in the first year, 57% quit in the second, per the American Nurses Association.

The most commonly cited reason for leaving is inadequate staffing. This is a landmine that everyone sees and acknowledges, but lawmakers and hospital/nursing home administrators have repeatedly demonstrated they have no intention of addressing until we step on it.

Matthew Palermo

Buffalo