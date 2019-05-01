Letter: Customs agent’s rude conduct reflects poorly on our country

Our family recently returned from a trip to Ireland to visit my son attending school in Dublin. We flew out of Hamilton and upon return crossed the Peace Bridge back into the states.

The customs officer at our booth took our passports and asked why we were out of the country. I explained the purpose of our trip but the agent didn’t seem to be paying attention.

He then turned to me and said, “all I heard was mumbling!” Our group later assured me I spoke loudly and clearly. He then asked me to pop the trunk of our van so he could inspect it. My wife politely said, “Be careful things don’t fall on you; it’s pretty full.” He replied, “I wasn’t talking to you,” and then proceeded to open the hatch and dump our luggage all over the ground.

Now I understand that we need to be tough at our borders. There are people always planning ways to hit us. But this was so unprofessional, so rude it really made me think.

I am an American citizen. I have the right earned by my ancestors, including my father who fought in the Korean War, to be treated with respect. If when we pulled up he had said we had been selected as part of a random search and had to go through a lengthy inspection I wouldn’t have liked it but would have understood. It was part of a process.

His behavior was not. It was meant to demean and embarrass myself and my family. Is this what our forefathers envisioned for our country? That our citizens should be treated like this? We are supposed to be the good guys. We should act like it.

Tom LoVullo

Holland