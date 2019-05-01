Letter: Climate change hurts poor more than paper bag fee

County Legislator Lynne Dixon says of the 5-cent paper bag fee: “It’s just another burden placed on residents ... who are already being nickeled and dimed to death. It most impacts, quite frankly, the poor.”

Dixon is right: Animals are penniless and voiceless. Animals, as well as our environment more generally, will benefit most from the ban and the paper bag fee. However in her admirable concern for the poor, Dixon fails to note that climate change and pollution disproportionately affect the poor, and that all New Yorkers depend upon a healthy environment for a thriving economy.

Climate change is real, plastic pollution is ubiquitous, and we are in the midst of the sixth mass extinction, with 200-plus species going extinct daily. Instead of ignoring reality and poking holes in moderate policies that work from Kenya to California, Dixon and conservatives should consider recent polling showing increasing concern for the environment, and make proposals that suit their ideology.

Dixon says, “by opposing a tax, we are not opposed to protecting the environment.” To take this seriously we need to see concrete environmental proposals from Dixon and other conservatives/Republicans. Recycling creates jobs. Why not add a clause to the fee exempting paper bags made with 100% post-consumer waste?

One critique of this policy that holds water comes from “life-cycle assessments” showing that producing reusables requires more energy than producing single-use bags. However, these assessments cannot account for the largely unknown effects of plastic/microplastic pollution in our environment and they are simplistic in their assumptions.

Not every New Yorker will buy a bag made from virgin materials. What I learn from these life-cycle assessments is that we need to promote high recycled content in reusable bags, not that the idea of a bag ban should be abandoned or weakened with exemptions.

James Lotterer

North Collins