LEPKOSKE, Jane M. (Graybick)

LEPKOSKE - Jane M. (nee Graybick)

Entered into rest April 30, 2019. Predeceased by beloved husband Joseph Lepkoske; beloved mother of Nancy (William) Agronin, Mary Margaret (Robert) Norris, Karen (Robert) Bulmer, and John Lepkoske; cherished grandmother of 13, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 2-4 and 7-9 PM Friday at the Taylor and Reynolds funeral home, 70 Niagara St, Lockport, where prayers will be held Saturday at 11 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at All Saints Parish at 12 PM. Interment at Cold Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of her late great-grandson Drew Roth. Checks can be made to the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier, 32 Cottage St., Lockport, attn: Sylvia Baptiste for Drew Roths classroom. Please visit www.taylorandreynolds.com