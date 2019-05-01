The calendar says May, but winter still has icy grip on Lake Erie

On Sunday, the water temperature at Buffalo Harbor went from 32 degrees to 33 degrees.

So if you're not a fan of seeing an icy Lake Erie in May, that comes as good news: The ice is melting.

But look at the Buffalo Harbor or the Niagara River, however, and it's apparent the remnants of winter won't vanish overnight. Ice floes inundate the harbor. Chunks of ice float along the Niagara River.

All that ice worries government officials and environmentalists about the fate of habitat restoration projects.

“It is still too premature to know what impacts this past winter had on the restoration projects,” said Lou Paonessa, a New York Power Authority spokesman. “Our staff and contractors have not been able to safely access the sites. Ice is not the only concern. We had strong wind and seiche events.”

Until the river and Buffalo Harbor are clear of ice, the state Department of Environmental Conservation won’t be able to get to the habitat improvement projects by boat to get a closer look and assess any ice damage.

The projects, however, were designed with potential ice impacts in mind. And initial visual observations from the shore do not show any problems, according to the agency.

Also on the positive side, a drone showed common tern nesting habitat sites remained in good shape on the breakwaters outside the Buffalo Harbor, Paonessa said. Metal perimeter enclosures and adequate amounts of pea gravel remained intact.

How unusual is it to see ice bobbing in the water on May 1?

“It is indeed unusual to see ice floes at end of April, but not unprecedented,” said Steve McLaughlin, a retired National Weather Service meteorologist who researched ice data during his tenure.

“I’m a bit surprised as winter temps were actually near or slightly above normal overall," McLaughlin said. "But, I think those February windstorms may have jammed the ice into our end of the lake even tighter, making it thicker and harder to budge.”

Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory data shows less than 1 percent of Lake Erie remained covered in ice Tuesday, but nearly all of it near Buffalo.

This is the second-longest stay of ice on Lake Erie this century.

Only the frigid polar vortex-laden winter of 2013-14 had a higher concentration of ice as of May 1 and kept ice in place longer – until May 10, data showed.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials also said the late February windstorm that brought a seiche is likely responsible. It piled ice along the U.S. and Canadian shorelines – and even onto the patios of some lakeside homeowners in Hoover Beach.

“It changes from year to year on what the ice conditions look like,” said Andrew Kornacki, a Corps of Engineers spokesman. “It’s not out of the ordinary from what we’ve seen before, except for those 70 mph winds that pushed the ice on shore.”

Anecdotal evidence based on data supports the theory.

Although nearly all of Lake Erie was open water, U.S. Coast Guard estimates from late last week showed the ice in eastern Lake Erie ranged from 12 to 28 inches thick.

That was even after the Canadian Coast Guard dispatched the Amundsen, a powerful Arctic icebreaker, to eastern Lake Erie earlier this month to tear through ice ridges up to 15 feet high near the buoy entrance to Buffalo Harbor.

“Ice cover was very close pack ice, with some open drifts of thick lake ice and some very open drifts of medium lake ice in the area,” said Lauren Solski, a spokesperson for Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.

Of the 55 years since the Lake Erie-Niagara River boom was installed in 1964, ice has only stayed this long or later seven times.

Removal of the ice boom began early last week. It was the boom’s most delayed removal in five years.

The boom is required to be removed by April 1 or when the eastern end of Lake Erie’s ice cover drops below 250 square miles.

“This year’s boom removal effort was complicated by the thickness of the ice surrounding the boom,” Paonessa, of the New York Power Authority, said. “Efforts last week were focused on breaking and clearing ice on the downstream side of the boom to free sections of the boom for removal, create a path for released ice to flow and create a place to temporarily store the removed sections.”

He added: “We expect it will take most if not all of this week to remove the boom sections.”