Komen funds to aid regional breast cancer care

Susan G. Komen Upstate New York announced it awarded more than $400,000 for 15 breast cancer or breast health programs, almost half of which will be used in Western New York.

Awards were based on project alignment with Komen’s Bold Goal: to reduce current breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the United States by 2026.

Funded projects focus on increasing breast cancer screening, diagnostic and treatment services, and patient support, especially in rural and urban communities where access to care is most challenging, said Kate Flannery, executive director for the Komen Upstate New York Affiliate.

Awards for 2019-20 in the region were given to the following:

Erie County Medical Center Foundation: We Drive – Early Detection through Mobile Mammography Screening, $67,143.

Erie County Health Department: WNY Cancer Services Program, $40,410.

The International Institute: The Immigrant and Refugee Breast Health Awareness Project, $35,856

Kevin Guest House: Lodging Support for Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers, $5,000.

Research Foundation of State University of New York: On behalf of the University at Buffalo Engaging Patients in Breast Health through Patient Ambassadors, Mobile Mammography, and Education program, $44,910.

“The funds we award have been raised in our local communities, and therefore, are granted to local projects that can meet the most critical needs of our friends, family, neighbors and loved ones across the counties we serve,” Flannery said in a news release. “One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Early detection, access to care, and increased advocacy for patient rights is urgently needed because it’s what our mothers, daughters, wives, best friends and co-workers deserve.”

The regional More Than Pink Walk will take place June 8 at Buffalo RiverWorks. For more information and to register, visit komenupstateny.org.

