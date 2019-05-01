KERSHANBAUM, Albert

KERSHANBAUM - Albert April 29, 2019. Husband of the late Rosalyn Kershanbaum; father of Linda (Franklin) Yudkin of Louisville, KY, Eileen Essman of Boynton Beach, FL and Marc (Carlos) Kershanbaum of NY; brother of Gerald (Carolyn) Kershanbaum and the late Ruthie (Irving) Weinstein; grandfather of Ben (Michelle), Daniel (Wendy), David (Keren) and Bryan; great-grandfather of Nathan and Zachary. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, 11 am at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, NY 14051. In lieu flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Please share condolences at mesnekoff.com