JUSIAK, Kenneth R.

JUSIAK - Kenneth R. Age 68, of Orchard Park, passed to his heavenly home on April 21, 2019. A Memorial Mass will be Monday, May 6th, 10 am at Our Lady Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Road, Orchard Park. Kenneth is survived by his loving companion, Cynthia Garra; his mother Eugenia Jusiak; sons, Jeffrey Jusiak, Derik and Tabitha Jusiak; granddaughter, Hadley Jusiak; brothers, Robert Jusiak, Leonard and Betty Ann Jusiak; a sister, Alexandra and Gary Bolis; a sister-in-law, Christine Jusiak; the mother of his children, Judith Mikulewicz; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, William Jusiak, brother, Thomas Jusiak, grandson, Wesley Jusiak and a nephew, Christopher Bolis. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Hunter's Hope Foundation, P.O. Box 643, 21 Princeton Place, Suite 12, Orchard Park, NY 14127.