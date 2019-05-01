Judge: Johnnie Ryan plant can be demolished if Council doesn't act on landmark status

A state judge on Wednesday wouldn't order the City of Niagara Falls to issue a demolition permit for the former Johnnie Ryan bottling plant, but that would change if the City Council does not declare it a local historic landmark at its next meeting May 15.

State Supreme Court Justice Daniel Furlong said if the Council does not vote or if it defeats landmark status, the demolition permit must be issued the next day.

If the Council approves landmark status for the former plant?

"I guess I'm going back to court," said James C. Roscetti, attorney for the plant's owner, Buffalo architect Matthew P. Moscati.

His MATC Inc. sued the city March 27 over Community Development Director Seth A. Piccirillo's refusal to issue a demolition permit for the plant at 822 Niagara St.

His refusal came as the city Historic Preservation Commission was considering whether the building deserved landmark protection.

The commission recommended that move, but the City Council tabled the issue Tuesday night in view of the pending court case.

"What (Furlong) doesn't want to see is, it gets tabled, it gets tabled, and it's in limbo for some period of time," said Thomas O'Donnell, deputy corporation counsel for the city.

Moscati said in an interview last month that if he is allowed to tear down the plant, he intends to retain ownership of the 132-by-165-foot lot and lease it for redevelopment.

He contests the notion that the 10,000-square-foot Ryan plant, built after World War II and vacant for about 35 years, has historical or architectural significance.

The preservation commission, however, deemed it "an excellent example of Art Moderne commercial architecture” and said it “combines the sleek modernity of the international style with Art Deco-style ornament."

Moscati, who took over the plant in 2015, said in his lawsuit that he had no notice of a plan to declare the plant a landmark until he learned of it from the media.

Moscati applied for a demolition permit Feb. 7. The next day, the Preservation Commission decided to hold a special meeting on the issue Feb. 12.

The commission held a public hearing March 5 and made its landmark recommendation to the Council April 2.

In an affidavit, Roscetti claimed someone tipped off the Niagara Falls Historic Preservation Society, a private group, to the demolition request and urged it to ask for landmark status, although the commission's documents claim it acted on its own.