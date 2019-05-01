Jonas Brothers to perform at KeyBank Center

The reunited Jonas Brothers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug 27 in the KeyBank Center (1 Seymour H Knox III Plaza).

Although often speculated over the last of couple years, the trio of siblings will officially end their six-year hiatus from the road with the massive, just-announced 40-date "Happiness Begins Tour." The long run of dates, which kick off on Aug 7 in Miami, will also be in support of the group's forthcoming new album of the same title. In 2013, a Jonas Brothers concert was canceled just before the band was set to take the stage at Darien Lake because of a severe rainstorm.

Set to drop June 7, the record will be the fifth full-length offering from the threesome. The album's first single "Sucker" dropped back in March.

Pop-rock singer-songwriters Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw will open the show.

Tickets (prices to be announced) go on sale at 10 a.m. May 10 through the venue's ticket office, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or charge by phone at 888-223-6000. The American Airlines Mastercard presale begins at 10 a.m. May at livenation.com.