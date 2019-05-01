Share this article

print logo
A view from the south lawn of the Richardson Olmsted Complex, which is partnering with the Buffalo History Museum on monthly 'Fridays on Forest' public tours. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News file photo)

History Museum, Richardson Olmsted Campus offer joint tours

|Published |Updated

The Buffalo History Museum and the Richardson Olmsted Campus are joining together to offer monthly "Fridays on Forest" tours.

The tours, now beginning their second year, provide a chance for the public to look inside the museum's resource center, at 459 Forest Ave., and the campus at 444 Forest.

Visitors to the resource center will get a guided tour of "Spirit of the City: Imagining the Pan-American Exposition," with interactive displays and historic artifacts from the 1901 expo. At the Richardson Olmsted Campus, guests will receive a hard hat tour of spaces unchanged for more than 40 years.

“Fridays on Forest” tours run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the second Friday of each month, May through September. The cost is $30 per person. Advance registration is required at richardson-olmsted.com.

Stephen T. Watson – Stephen T. Watson reports on development, real estate and business in the towns of Amherst and Clarence, along with development, government and school districts throughout the Northtowns. A native of the Town of Tonawanda, he worked at the Post-Standard newspaper in Syracuse before starting at The Buffalo News in 2001.
There are no comments - be the first to comment