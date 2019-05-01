History Museum, Richardson Olmsted Campus offer joint tours
The Buffalo History Museum and the Richardson Olmsted Campus are joining together to offer monthly "Fridays on Forest" tours.
The tours, now beginning their second year, provide a chance for the public to look inside the museum's resource center, at 459 Forest Ave., and the campus at 444 Forest.
Visitors to the resource center will get a guided tour of "Spirit of the City: Imagining the Pan-American Exposition," with interactive displays and historic artifacts from the 1901 expo. At the Richardson Olmsted Campus, guests will receive a hard hat tour of spaces unchanged for more than 40 years.
“Fridays on Forest” tours run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. the second Friday of each month, May through September. The cost is $30 per person. Advance registration is required at richardson-olmsted.com.
