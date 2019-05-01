GILLMEISTER, Stanley Neil

GILLMEISTER - Stanley Neil 80, of Horseheads and formerly of Nichols, passed away on April 28, 2019. Stan was born on July 31, 1938 in Medina to the late Charles and Lillian (Bruning) Gillmeister. Stan will be missed by his loving wife, Janice; daughter, Judie (Doug) Scrivener; son, Mark (Lisa) Gillmeister; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis (Lynn) Mietz; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of caring friends. Full obituary, memories, and condolences may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com