2018-19 All-Federation girls hockey team: Coach of the Year Greg Grosskopf, Niagara County; Isabella Battaglia, Monsignor Martin; Emma Faso, Clarence/Amherst/Sweet Home; Abigail Blair, Kenmore/Grand Island; Jersey Phillips, Lancaster/Iroquois/Depew; and Emma Roland, Williamsville at Northtown Center. Not pictured: Brooke Becker, Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brooke Becker, Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park, 11, D: The Federationu2019s Player of the Year and three-time All-Fed selection led all defense players in goals (23) and points (41). The point total also ranked second overall among all players. Helped FLOP win third straight league playoff title.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Emma Faso, Clarence/ Amherst/Sweet Home, 12, F: Recorded 22 goals and 36 points to cap four-year career with 86 goals and 151 points. Career point total ranks third in Fed history. Three-sport athlete also is a first-team All-Western New York pick in soccer.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Jersey Phillips, Lancaster/ Iroquois/Depew, 11, F: Mercyhurst commit recorded 25 goals, second-most in Fed, to help LID reach Federation final with win over Williamsville in semifinals. Also a past state golf tournament participant, Phillips was a second-team All-Federation selection last year.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Emma Roland, Williamsville, 11, C: Roland set Federation records for goals (36) and points (62) in a season to help Williamsville capture its first Section VI and state championships. Two-time USA Hockey national team camp participant considers state final as her favorite game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Abigail Blair, Kenmore/Grand Island, 11, D: Second-team pick at forward last year makes smooth transition to defense. The St. Anselm College commit recorded 10 goals and 17 points for the Devil Dogs. Considers win over Monsignor Martin team in Fed playoff quarterfinal as most memorable game.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Isabelle Battaglia, Monsignor Martin, 12, Goalie: Battaglia makes it four straight years in which the Msgr. Martinu2019s netminder has earned first-team All-Fed honors four years in a row. Posted league-best .957 save percentage and had four shutouts.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
COACH OF THE YEAR: Greg Grosskopf, Niagara County: Sometimes improvement canu2019t be measured in wins or losses. Niagara County did not experience victory during its inaugural season but they stuck together and showed improvement throughout the campaign.
