2018-19 All-Federation boys ice hockey large schools team (left to right): Zachary Mecca, Orchard Park; Anthony Scoma, Lancaster; Will Redding, St. Joe's; Sammy Nichols, Canisius; Mitchell Floccare, St. Joe's; and Joseph Fronczak, St. Joe's at the Northtown Center.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
LARGE SCHOOLS: Zach Mecca, Orchard Park, 12, C: First-team all-state selection recorded 15 goals and 17 assists for 32 points in helping the Quakers win their first Section VI championship and reach the state semifinals. Plans to play baseball at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
LARGE SCHOOLS: Anthony Scoma, Lancaster, 12, C: Legends captain finished second on team in goals (nine), assists (12) and points (21). First first-year Lancaster player to receive the captaincy. Considers season-ending loss to Niagara Wheatfield as most memorable because it was his last game.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
LARGE SCHOOLS: William Redding, St. Joe's, 12, LW: A point-per-game player for the state Catholic champion Marauders. Scored 10 goals in 24 regular-season games. Added two more goals in three playoff games. Among his highlights: scoring the game-winning goal in a win against Canisius.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
LARGE SCHOOLS: Mitchell Floccare, St. Joe's, 11, D: Fed's top defensive player scored twice in Niagara Cup win against St. Mary's. Finished with 13 goals and 31 points. Recorded hat trick versus North in which fans tossed Santa hats on ice to celebrate.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
LARGE SCHOOLS: Joe Fronczak, St. Joe's, 11, G: Allowed 11 goals in 13 games to lead the Fed in save percentage. Went unbeaten for season in helping Marauders win state Catholic championship. One of his top memories is pre-Christmas win against Williamsville North.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
LARGE SCHOOLS: Sam Nichols, Canisius, 11, D: Crusaders' assistant captain earned a selection to the annual Bowman Cup Showcase game. Recorded six goals and 17 points in 16 games. He considers 2-1 regular-season-overtime win against St. Mary's as his most memorable game.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
2018-19 All-Federation boys ice hockey small schools team (left to right): Chase Chodowski, West Seneca West; Dylan Russo, Grand Island; Ethan Yotter, Kenmore West; Trevor Samplinski, Grand Island; Fergus Gould, Bishop Timon at the Northtown Center. Not pictured: Nathan Stroh, Grand Island.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
SMALL SCHOOLS: Chase Chodkowski, West Seneca West, 12, F: One of the best players to don the blue and gold. Scored 23 goals and set a program-record for points in a season with 62 over a 25-game schedule. Also set program mark for assists (39) in a season.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
SMALL SCHOOLS: Ethan Yotter, Kenmore West, 12, F: Completed his third season with 15 goals and 44 points. Finished with Ken West single-season record four game-winning goals. Two-time Bowman Cup Showcase selection finished career with 114 points, including a program-record 73 assists.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
SMALL SCHOOLS: Dylan Russo, Grand Island, 12, LW: One of the contributors to the Vikings' historic sectional championship run. Averaged 2.0 points per game u2013 finishing with 32 points on 13 goals and 19 assists. Coach Don Pray said he's one of the smartest players he's ever coached.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
SMALL SCHOOLS: Trevor Samplinski, Grand Island, 12, D: Third-year starter anchored blue-line corps that yielded just 19 goals in 16 league games. Scored three goals and finished with 14 points in helping Vikings win Section VI Division II championship.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
SMALL SCHOOLS: Fergus Gould, Bishop Timon-St. Jude, 12, D: Four-year starter and three-sport athlete recorded 10 goals and 34 points. Considers being captain for hockey, golf and lacrosse teams in the same year as his greatest honor. Will either play lacrosse or hockey in college.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
SMALL SCHOOLS: Nathan Stroh, Grand Island, 12, G: Thrived as the starter after serving his time as a backup. Posted a goals-against average of 1.45 and save percentage of .940. First-team all-state had two shutouts, including one against fellow state tournament participant West Seneca West.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
COACH OF THE YEAR: Don Pray, Grand Island: The 10th-year pilot guided the Vikings to an 18-3-3 record and their first Section VI Division II championship in their first sectional final appearance. "It's just having a combination of a good bunch of kids and assistant coach (Bob Simpson). I'm more happy we won the sectional title," Pray said.
Share this article