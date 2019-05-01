Former state amateur champ Matt Stasiak devoted to junior golf scene

Matt Stasiak has found his true calling.

The 2013 New York State men’s amateur champion, Stasiak bounced around to a few jobs after college. About a year ago, he embarked on a teaching career.

“It's been awesome,” he said. “Golf is my passion. I love helping people learn the game, and really improve.”

Working under Gary Battistoni, his former instructor, Stasiak teaches players of all ages and skill levels, but he is particularly passionate about helping juniors improve their game and ultimately be afforded the same opportunities he had growing up.

In a recent interview with The Buffalo News, Stasiak talked about what he hopes to accomplish with the junior golf scene in Western New York.

The Buffalo News: Why is working with juniors something you are particularly passionate about?

Stasiak: Looking back at when I was growing up with junior golf, the guys that we had playing – Raman Luthra, Billy Hanes, Jake Katz – we had a good group of guys. We all played the men's Buffalo district stuff on top of all the junior events that were going on in Buffalo.

Looking at the status of junior golf right now, I feel like it's kind of lacking. We have a lot of junior golfers in the area, but I feel like there are not the same opportunities that I had. It goes back to the junior golf programs that are available.

Like at Fox Valley, where I grew up, there was a priority on developing the junior golfers in the area. I feel like it's taken a step back in recent years, and that development is not where it used to be. Starting my teaching career last year, I just want to be able to work with as many juniors as I can and really get junior golf back to where I felt like it was when I was growing up.

BN: Why do you feel like there has been a decline?

Stasiak: You could say it's a little less organized. I know the talent is still there. I look and see the scores the high school kids are shooting, and they are good scores. It comes back to the pros in the area – we have to put it on ourselves to go out and develop these kids to be the best golfers they can be. Part of it is not knowing who to go to. Obviously, everyone knows Gary and a few other pros in the area, but there are a handful of us who really want to be working with junior golfers, because they're the next stage of what's to come.

BN: What has to be done to make that a reality?

Stasiak: I'm exploring a bunch of different opportunities that give juniors more experience playing tournament golf. If they want to play college golf, they need more of that experience. You kind of realize that if you're really enjoying tournament golf – it's totally different than going out with your buddies and playing – but if you enjoy that competitiveness, you need to pursue it.

I started taking lessons with Gary Battistoni, and he really pushed me to the next level, from having fun playing those events to taking it to the next level. Gary taught all the best players in the area, and he put an emphasis on teaching junior golfers and developing them to play college golf. As pros, we need to put that same emphasis on working with as many juniors as possible.”

BN: How far along are you in the development of a new junior tour?

Stasiak: It's in the early stages. With the relationships I have with a lot of the pros in the area at all the clubs, I feel like possibly this summer being able to get a couple of events going. I'm working with TaylorMade now, and maybe I can get them to sponsor an event. Eventually, I'd like to have a tour with maybe five or six events in the summer – and make them prestigious events that kids are looking forward to and have marked on their calendar.

BN: What’s the past year been like in this new venture?

Stasiak: I've had a lot of fun being back in the golf world. I'm working with a few juniors right now, and that's the most fun for me. They have a real passion, and they're very easy to teach. They haven't been contaminated with a lot of swing thoughts or anything. It's fun to mold them into playing better golf.