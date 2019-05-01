For 80 years, Lawrences has been the epitome of a neighborhood tavern

Larry Zielinski knew his bar wasn’t going to be busy on a recent Saturday evening. “Some families aren’t back from Florida yet,” he said. Another family was celebrating their mother’s 91st (or 92nd) birthday. Others would be attending the town’s fireman installation dinner that night.

Lawrences in Springville is a neighborhood tavern in every sense of the term. Not only does Zielinski, the owner, know his customers, but he knows his customers’ weekend itineraries. His low beer prices make downtown Buffalo bars resemble overpriced hotel room refrigerators. (Loyal Lawrences customers, be warned that shortly upon return from your Florida vacation, prices will increase by a quarter.)

At the ripe age of 80, Lawrences the bar is likely much older than nearly everyone reading this article. During the tavern's lifetime, we've seen 14 presidents, several wars, the unprecedented rise of craft beer and the switch from baseball to football as our leading spectator sport. (The last one was likely a disappointment for Lawrences, judging by all of its baseball paraphernalia.) For Springville, that history has included countless conversations over cheap beers, but also tens of thousands of dollars, collected by the bar and donated to community organizations, as well as the inception of a community baseball field. All with little change to the bar, adamantly.

From the outside, Lawrences is a standard bar. There are neon Budweiser, Molson and Labatt signs in the windows, along with a curious sign that reads “NO CRYBABIES ALLOWED.” Decades ago, a few of Lawrences' regulars chipped in to buy that sign to scare off a fellow complaining patron, but it didn’t work. To this day, the sign never works. It’s a neighborhood bar; there’s whining by nature.

Inside Lawrences, time freezes. It’s roughly the same now as it was when it first opened in 1939. The bar itself has been there since the 1940s. Rare updates include the removal of decaying booths in favor of a few pizzeria-style tables and chairs, a new floor and occasional paint jobs. A drop-ceiling installed in 1948 hid at-the-time unseemly exposed tin ceilings, ceilings which only recently came back into fashion.

To give you a sense of the tavern's old age, back in its relative youth, patrons would dress up in button-down shirts and ties to go sit at the bar for beers. In the middle of the night, after closing time, they played poker in the basement. Back then, you could practically cut the thick, smokey air with a knife.

That history is painted on the walls; 80 years worth of knickknacks encompass the bar and blanket shelves. Baseball memorabilia, black-and-white family photographs, a swimsuit calendar, license plates and an American flag stick out among the mix. It feels like the basement museum of a small-town American family. In a way, it is.

Zielinski's father, Lawrence Zielinski, dropped out of school in seventh grade to start working. It was the Great Depression and “that’s the way it was, back then,” Zielinski said. In 1939, Lawrence and his wife, Ann, purchased their business for $800 and opened the bar. They sold beer steadily at first, then acquired a liquor license, which made business boom. They sold roast beef sandwiches, soup and fish fries. Ann cooked.

Lawrence and Ann operated the business together until 1977, when Ann died. After her death, Lawrence kept the bar going. “He needed something to do,” Zielinski said.

His father died in 1995 and Zielinski, then a middle-aged, successful accountant, took the business over with his son, Mike. Zielinski balanced both jobs for a few years, working as chief financial officer for a law firm for 40 or 50 hours a week by day, then working another 30 to 40 hours per week at the bar. Eventually, he quit the law firm job and dedicated his time to keeping Lawrences alive.

“How have you changed the bar--” I began to ask, but before I finished the question, he knew the answer.

“Haven’t,” he replied instantly and chuckled.

Once, a few of his friends from the city had grandiose ideas for Lawrences’ interior design that included rug-covered walls and an oval-shaped bar.

“I said, ‘No, this is Springville, New York,’” he said, laughing. “They don’t care about rugs halfway up the wall. They care about cheap beer.”

During the 1970s, his father and a few regulars, who called themselves the Choir Boys from Lawrences Tavern, started a fund to give back to the community.

They collected spare change in a bucket, which they named the Mucket Bucket, and donated it to local organizations such as the Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, Boy and Girl Scouts, The Children’s League, as well as families struck by tragedy.

When Zielinski took over, the Mucket Bucket stayed. In fact, it’s one of the things, perhaps even the thing, he cares about most. Each year, he estimates the bar raises between $2,000 to $2,500 for charity, totaling around $50,000 in the past quarter-century he has run the place. On Wednesdays, musician Bob Muhlbauer plays a set -- “a myriad of music that keeps some of our people awake to 9 o'clock at night,” Zielinski said - to raise money for the bucket.

To pay homage to the original Mucket Bucket creators, all donations are made in the name of the Choir Boys.

Zielinski said the charity wouldn't still be around if it wasn't for the customers.

“I think we miss a lot of that nowadays. Everybody’s running, you know?," Zielinski said. "But we try to keep that stuff going.”

During our chat, a young couple walked in for the first time and asked what he had to drink. “Alcohol,” he replied, following-up with a question about what they like. While they were looking for some Mike’s Hard Lemonade, they settled for white zinfandel with ice.

“The big craze now is the craft brews,” Zielinski said. “But it’s not something that my clientele likes. I’ve got some bottled beer, some IPA ales and things like that, but most of the beers and ales that I have are the standard, you know, Labatt Blue, Millers, Budweiser products.”

Zielinski said he doesn’t run a “commercial establishment.” He runs a small tavern. Beers cost $2.75. Mixed drinks run $3. (Though, remember that quarter increase soon.)

“I run it the way my mother and father ran it as a neighborhood tavern and there just aren’t a lot of those around anymore, you know?” he said.

There aren’t a lot of $3 beers in downtown Buffalo, or bartenders who can list off the current locations of all of their regular patrons. Lawrences is a step back in time, like rural bars tend to be, run by a family less interested in money-making than community-building, a cause worth dropping the dollar you’re saving into a big bucket, singing a song for the Choir Boys.

Lawrences Tavern

10 N. Buffalo St., Springville