Five Star Bank parent's profits rise 24 percent

The parent company of Five Star Bank reported first-quarter profits of $11.5 million, the second highest total in the company's history.

Warsaw-based Financial Institutions' net income increased 24 percent from a year ago.

In a separate regulatory filing, the bank reported that president and CEO Martin K. Birmingham's total compensation for 2018 decreased about 5 percent from the year before, to $1.13 million.

Birmingham's pay package included a 6 percent salary increase, to $560,000. Other factors, such as a change in pension value, accounted for the drop in his total compensation. Birmingham's annual compensation of $1.13 million was 22 times that of the bank's median employee, which was $51,727.