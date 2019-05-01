EVELT, Wilhelm A.

EVELT - Wilhelm A. April 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jutta L. Evelt (nee Block); loving father of Cynthia (James) Vaughn, Richard E. (Robin) Miller and Doreen (Jesse) Bukowski and the late Ann Rundle; cherished grandfather of eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brother of Maria Winkelheide and Hedwig Kleideiter; predeceased by 3 brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may gather for a Mass Of Christian Burial, 10 am on Friday at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga. Arrangements by the Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com