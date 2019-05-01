Elections office extends hours for absentee ballots in Buffalo School Board election
The Erie County Board of Elections is extending its office hours at 134 W. Eagle St. to accommodate absentee voters in advance of the Tuesday, May 7 Buffalo School Board election.
In addition to its regular hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, the office will stay open to assist absentee voters until 7 p.m. Thursday and will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. The last day to apply in person for an absentee ballot is Monday. Ballots are available only for voters registered in the City of Buffalo.
A list of School Board candidates and an absentee ballot application can be found online at elections.erie.gov. For more information, call the absentee ballot department at 858-7818.
