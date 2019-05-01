Editorial: Passport to chaos?

Here’s a vision to contemplate as the summer months draw near: Cars or trucks are backed up on the Peace, Rainbow and Lewiston Queenston bridges on a hot Friday afternoon in July. Car radiators and passenger tempers start to overheat. Diesel fumes from idling trucks on the Peace Bridge blend with the still air to create a fragrant haze over nearby neighborhoods.

That could be the new abnormal this summer in the wake of the news that up to 30 U.S. Customs officers from upstate New York are being redeployed down south. Seven Customs officers from the Buffalo area have already been informed they will be sent on 60-day assignments to the border with Mexico, to help deal with the surge of asylum-seekers there. More are to follow, up to 30, in the next few months.

There are pressing legal and humanitarian concerns at the southern border that demand attention. But we need assurances that someone will be minding the store up north. Our border with Canada won’t be left unprotected, of course, but if the ranks of customs officers at our international crossings are left too thin it will have ripple effects.

Security is the first concern. We can’t allow a porous border in which illegal drugs, guns or criminals get the equivalent of an E-ZPass into the United States. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials know that as well as anyone.

The secondary effects may be our primary concerns. Slower bridge crossings would frustrate motorists, which could mean fewer tourism and shopping dollars on both the U.S. and Canadian sides.

The effect on our region’s economy would not be trivial. Visitors from southern Ontario contribute substantially to our local economy, spending money at restaurants, cultural attractions, sporting events and in our retail stores. To verify that, just glance at the license plates in the parking lot of any mall.

Then there would more subtle effects from disrupted shipping schedules and what that could do to our local manufacturers and logistics companies as well as retail outlets that depend on goods shipped by truck.

What would be the effect in Niagara Falls if significantly fewer tourists pop over from the Canadian side? The Cataract City depends heavily on dollars spent by tourists from all corners of the world. Many of them come by way of Ontario.

As as a story in the The News pointed out, the redeployment of Customs agents to the southwest border has already caused long Customs delays for international travelers at the Hartsfield-Jackson airport in Atlanta. That’s an omen of backups coming to our bridge crossings.

Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, was ahead of the curve on the issue, publicly warning in mid-April about the possibility of Customs personnel being moved out of upstate. Let’s hope the heat he is putting on the issue translates into a sensible policy for borrowing our customs agents.

Anything that slows down our region’s economy and threatens the momentum that Buffalo Niagara has built up in the past few years is a threat to our future prosperity.

The opening of new hotels has been a major thrust of development here, and foreign tourism helps sustain their growth.

There’s also the effort under way to establish Buffalo as an inland facility for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Shipping crates would arrive here by train and be processed at a logistics hub in South Buffalo. Our city’s proximity to Canada is a selling point of the plan, which could be hindered by major bridge slowdowns that continue beyond indefinitely.

Our economy has taken some body blows before and bounced back. We don’t need to tempt fate by having the federal government deal us another one. This policy needs more thoughtful consideration than it has been given.