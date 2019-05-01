EASON, Douglas L.

EASON - Douglas L. Of Alden, NY April 25, 2019. Beloved husband of 58 years to Mary Ellen (Krieb) Eason; dear father of Cynthia (Paul) Franclemont-Griffin, Douglas (Sandy) Eason, Daniel Eason, Michael (Maureen) Eason, Peter Eason and Jackie (Paul) Jurek; also survived by 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; brother of Geraldine (Donald) Mrugalski; also survived by nieces and nephews; predeceased by his mother Viola Eason-Marsh, father Joseph Eason and granddaughter Cassandra Blair. Family will be present at the Whistle Stop Inn, 1338 Exchange St., Alden, NY Saturday, May 4th from 10-11 AM, where a Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM. Douglas worked for Dresser Industries in Depew for 20 years. He went to work for Bennett Manufacturing in Alden and retired after 20 years. Doug was unique in his own way. He was well known for his hunting and fishing skills that he shared with his friends, children, grandchildren, nephew and anyone who wanted to learn. He was known for his kind heart, zesty spirit and quick-witted humor. He had a creative and imaginative mind, could fix anything and loved spending time working on different projects. He was a historian in his own right and loved to read, do crossword puzzles, play euchre, dance and sing. He was a proud Army Veteran. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com