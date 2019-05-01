Doty breaks 41-year-old shot put record

Tyler Doty of St. Joe’s broke a 41-year-old Monsignor Martin Association in the shot put with his heave of 61 feet, 6 1/4 inches on Wednesday in a dual meet St. Francis. The host Red Raiders won, 61-53. Doty also won the discus with a throw of 145-11.

Doty erased the mark of 59 feet, 4 1/2 inches by Lou Paganello of Bishop Turner. Paganello went on to an outstanding career at Fredonia State, where he won three SUNYAC outdoor championships in the hammer throw.

Big inning for Honors

City Honors, which has won 19 straight Cornell Cup League I baseball games since 2017, trailed Hutch-Tech, 4-3, on Wednesday. Then, the Centaurs erupted for seven runs in the fourth inning and went on to an 11-4 victory to run their league record to 4-0.

Colin Sullivan (2 for 3) and Nathan Somer (2-2) each tripled in the big inning. Ivory Park (2 for 2 with two RBIs) got the fourth started with a base hit. Senior Seamus O’Rourke (2 for 3) also contributed a hit to the rally.

Honors has not lost a league game in two seasons under coach Mike Moretta. The Centaurs’ last loss was, 5-4, to Olmsted in eight innings in 2017. The teams are scheduled to meet for the first time this season at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Johnnie B. Wiley.

OP lax tops Lancaster

Orchard Park made it a clean sweep of its two regular season boys lacrosse games with defending Section VI champion Lancaster, pulling away in the fourth quarter for a 10-7 victory over the Legends in Lancaster.

The game was tied, 3-3, at the half and the Quakers took a 6-5 lead into the fourth quarter. Andrew Relosky scored two of his three goals in OP’s fourth quarter. Carter Korzenski had a pair of goals and two assists for the winners. Brendan Hamm made nine saves for the Quakers.

Max Streety contributed to the victory with 13 faceoff wins and 14 ground balls.

"His possession numbers were huge for us," said OP coach Larry Catalano.

New coach gets big win

New Canisius baseball coach Justin Santonocito got a win over arch-rival St. Joe’s on Wednesday, 5-4, on the Marauders’ home diamond.

The Crusaders (2-1 Monsignor Martin) scored four times in the fifth inning to erase a 3-1 deficit. Jack Arnold’s bases-clearing double with two outs was the big hit in the inning.

The St. Joe’s runs came on a three-run homer by Sam Murphy in the third inning and a solo shot by Mark Michael in the fifth.

Pitching in relief, Arnold got the final four outs for Canisius. Winning pitcher Cole Margerum and Michael Barnes preceded Arnold on the mound for Canisius.

The teams will play their return game Thursday in Delaware Park.

Joe’s, Canisius commits

Twenty-one St. Joe’s athletes announced their college commitments on Wednesday in a signing ceremony at the school. They are: Baseball: Vincent Capolupo (Baldwin Wallace), Will Carlone (Virginia Commonwealth), Will Hearn (Siena), Michael Merrell (Allegheny. Football: Ethan Brown (St. John Fisher); Tiernan Curtin (St. John Fisher), Tyler Doty (University at Buffalo), Cole Gambino (Stony Brook), Keon Howard (John Carroll), McDonald (Mercyhurst). Golf: Shane Broad (Canisius). Lacrosse: Cole Campbell (Monmouth U.), Sam Latorre (Seton Hill), Evan Mulderig (Seton Hill), Kellen Pulera (Marist), Jack Rapini (Seton Hill). Track & Field: Will Gross (Akron). Wrestling: Charles Morrison (Davis & Elkins).

Nine Canisius High athletes will announce their college commitments on Thursday. They are: Jack Arnold (baseball, Mercyhurst); Noah Besecker (rugby, Loyola of Maryland; Jaurney Boyland (football, Morgan State), Brendan Leong (volleyball, Elmira), Kevin Roche (rugby, Michigan State), Matt Russo (lacrosse, John Carroll), Vincent Zurowski (rugby, Fairfield).