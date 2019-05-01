DOSE, Claire D.

DOSE - Claire D. Of Lockport, NY, April 29, 2019; daughter of the late Susan Gesse; sister of Thomas, late Laurel, and late Michael; aunt of Cameron (Brian) Bissonette, Suzanne Dose and Thomas J. Dose; granddaughter of the late Mary and late Fred Gesse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, NY, Tuesday, May 7th at 9:30 AM. No prior visitations. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com