DIMET, Wendy

DIMET - Wendy April 26, 2019, daughter of Sylvia Dimet and the late Theodore Dimet; also survived by many loving cousins. Entombment service will be held Thursday at 10 AM at Elmlawn Cemetery, Tonawanda, NY (please assemble at the Brighton Rd. entrance at 9:45 AM). Memorials may be made to the S.P.C.A. of Erie County. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.