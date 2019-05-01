Northern Arizona forward Corey Brown to join Canisius men's basketball as graduate transfer

The Canisius men's basketball program announced that Corey Brown will join the Golden Griffins as a graduate transfer from Northern Arizona for the 2018-19 season.

Brown is a 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward who averaged 4.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.6 blocks in three seasons as a reserve at Northern Arizona.

Brown, however, did not play this past season at Northern Arizona. He was academically ineligible during the fall semester and Lumberjacks coach Jack Murphy told the Arizona Daily Sun in January that Brown was no longer with the team and chose to pursue other basketball options.

Brown, who is from Hollywood, Fla., is the first graduate transfer to join the Griffs in Reggie Witherspoon's tenure as head coach. He's also the third player to join Canisius as a graduate transfer in the program's history, joining Chris Perez (2013-14) and Malcolm McMillan (2015-16).

Robert Carpenter signs with St. Bonaventure

St. Bonaventure announced that Robert Carpenter, a forward from Detroit, has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Bonnies as a freshman in the fall.

Carpenter is enrolled at Mt. Zion Prep in Lanham, Md., for a postgraduate season. Carpenter averaged 20.3 points and 10.2 rebounds per game this season. He made 38 percent of his three-point attempts and had three 40-point games, and was named to the Mid-Atlantic first team All-Conference by the Great Atlantic Conference.

Carpenter will have four seasons of eligibility. Carpenter is the second player to sign with the Bonnies this spring, joining Matt Johnson, a guard from Howard College in Big Spring, Texas. Justin Winston, a swingman from New Jersey, signed with the Bonnies in the fall.