CONSTANTINO, Benny F.

CONSTANTINO - Benny F. Of Amherst, entered into rest April 29, 2019, at age 93. Beloved husband of the late Bernice (nee Ozimek) Constantino; devoted father of Paul Constantino (Angela McClanahan) and Diane (Robert) Peterson; cherished grandfather of Tara (James) Spence; adored great-grandfather of Brooklynn and Caydence; loving son of the late Nicholas and Concetta Costantino; dear brother of Nicholas (Claire) Constantino, the late Anthony (late Bertha) Costantino, the late Mary (late Claude) Harper and the late Josephine (late Nelson) Schuster; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Drive, on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher's Church, 2660 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, on Friday at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Entombment Elmlawn Cemetery. Mr. Constantino was a Veteran of the US Army 82nd Airborne and served during WWII. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com