Canisius to hold signing ceremony Thursday

Canisius will hold a signing day ceremony for its seniors at 10 a.m. Thursday at the high school’s Kennedy Field House.

Here are the student-athletes expected to take part in the ceremony and where they will head to college.

Three Crusaders planning to play rugby at Division I schools are Kevin Roche (Michigan State), Victor Zurowski (Fairfield) and Noah Besecker (Loyola, Md.).

Football player Jaurney Boyland will sign his letter to play at Football Championship Subdivision Morgan State.

Baseball player Jack Arnold is heading to Mercyhurst, as is rower Zachary Porter.

Lacrosse’s Matt Russo plans to head to John Carroll while Brendan Leong of volleyball fame will go to Elmira College.

Greg Simonian will swim at Alfred U.