Buffalo arrest man in connection with shooting at Montgomery and East Eagle

A Buffalo man with a criminal history has been arrested in connection with an April 24 shooting in Buffalo, the Buffalo Police Department announced Wednesday morning.

Indaleccio Rodriguez, 30, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault and second-degree criminal use of a firearm.

A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times at about 5:15 p.m. April 24 near Montgomery and East Eagle streets. "The defendant did shoot at the 32-year-old male victim multiple times, striking him and causing injury," a BPD press release stated.

The male shooting victim was transported to Erie County Medical Center where he was reported to be in fair condition the following day; he was later released.

In December 2012, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to drug and child endangerment charges regarding an October 2012 incident in which, prosecutors said, he reacted to a Town of Tonawanda Police search warrant by flinging heroin about a Grand Island Blvd. hotel room, which resulted in the drug covering the bed as well as his three minor children. He pleaded guilty, as charged, to fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.

In December 2011, Rodriguez was one of six men arrested on felony drug charges after a shots-fired call led police to an address where men were playing dominoes in the presence of a large bag of marijuana and 159 envelopes of heroin and packaging material.

In October 2017, Rodriguez was one of four inmates charged with attempted possession of prison contraband and a misdemeanor conspiracy count after a woman was arrested attempting to smuggle marijuana into the Erie County Holding Center via a hidden balloon.