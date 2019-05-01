Bills won't pick up fifth-year option on DE Shaq Lawson

In a move that was widely expected, the Buffalo Bills have decided not to pick up the fifth-year option in the contract for defensive end Shaq Lawson.

An NFL source confirmed the decision, which was first reported Wednesday by NFL Media's Mike Garafolo.

Lawson now has one year left on the four-year contract he signed after the Bills made him a first-round draft pick, No. 19 overall, from Clemson in 2016. Under NFL rules, teams can choose to add a fifth season to deals for first-rounders, but the Bills are opting to allow Lawson to become a free agent after the 2019 season.

Lawson is due to earn a base salary of $1.85 million this year. Had the Bills picked up the fifth-year option, his reported salary would have jumped to around $10 million, which would have been guaranteed if he were to be injured.

Lawson's career has been far below the lofty expectations that former General Manager Doug Whaley and coach Rex Ryan had for him when they decided to make him the first of three consecutive defensive picks in '16. In three seasons, he has had 76 tackles and 10 sacks, while making only 17 starts.

The 6-foot-3, 267-pound Lawson started six games last season after starting 10 in 2017. He has had four sacks in each of the last two years. In 2018, he had career-high five pass defenses and two forced fumbles. He forced a fumble in each of his first two seasons.

Lawson, 24, arrived as damaged goods. He spent the first six games of his rookie season on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing surgery to repair a shoulder injury with which he played while in college.

Given how active current GM Brandon Beane has been with making trades — especially involving players he and coach Sean McDermott inherited from the Whaley-Ryan regime — it would hardly be a shock if Lawson were to be dealt before the start of the season.