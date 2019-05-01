BN Outdoor Calendar for May 1, 2019

May 1 – NYS Spring Turkey Season opens through May 31. For regulations check www.dec.ny.gov.

May 3 – Lewiston Smelt Festival at Academy Park, Lewiston starting at 5 p.m. Live music. Smelt eating contest. Smelt fry by the Niagara River Anglers Association. www.niagarariverregion.com

May 4 – I Love My Park Day across NYS. Here’s a list of activities from DEC at https://www.dec.ny.gov/public/109545.html

May 4 – 31st Annual Southtowns Sporting Clays Shoot to benefit Ducks Unlimited at the Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg starting at 9 a.m. $50 advance purchase ticket. Call George Rockey at 674-3075.

May 4 – I Love My Park Day at Evangola State Park from 10 a.m. to noon, Knox Farm State Park from 9 a.m. to noon, and Wilson-Tuscarora State Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 5 – Birding with the B.O.S. at Evangola State Park. Enjoy birding with the Buffalo Ornithological Society from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

May 5 – Chautauqua Lake Walleye Open Team Tournament hosted by Chautauqua Lake Bassmasters out of Long Point State Park. Cost is $100 per 2-person team. Call Matt Fish at 720-2388 for more info.

May 5 - Alabama Hunt Club, Lewiston Road, Alabama will hold its monthly shoot and meeting starting at 9 a.m. Call John at 714-5514 for more information.

May 7-8 – Summer Outdoor 3-D Archery League begins at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton Street, Alden starting at 5:30 p.m. each night. ASA/OPA format with 12 and 14 scoring rings and known yardage in woods setting. Call John Floriano for more info at 725-5822.

May 8 – Top Gun and Gear Event at Vigilant Fire Department Hall, 666 Main Street, West Seneca. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Small talk with Scent Expert Kevin Kishel. Limited tickets. Contact Ken at 818-8075.

May 9 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association’s monthly meeting from the back of Capt. Bob Stevens’ boat docked at Bootleggers Cove Marina, Wilson starting at 7 p.m. Stevens has been fishing out of Wilson and/or Oak Orchard for over 40 years.

May 10-19 – Spring Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby. $15,000 Grand Prize for largest salmon. www.loc.org.

May 11 – Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot Program starting at 1 p.m. at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. Trap and skeet are the featured disciplines this month. Call Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023.

May 11 – Basic Tree Identification Class at Draves Arboretum, 1821 Sharrick Road, Darien from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $15 for Draves members, $30 for non-members. Register by email to Julie Bisig at dravesarboretum@rochester.rr.com.

May 11 – Tackle Swap-Flea Market at Bison City Rod and Gun Club. 511 Ohio Street, Buffalo from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call Willie Sieber at 626-0660 for more info.

May 11 – Birds over Niagara in 3 area parks: Buckhorn Island from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.; Woodlawn Beach from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and Evangola State Park from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

May 11 – Migratory Bird Day Hike at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on the Onondaga Trail with Celeste Morien. Register at 585-948-5445.

May 11 – About Boating Safety Course at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, Buffalo from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $10. Register with Kevin Ryan at 880-7319.

May 12 – Doubles Trap League starts (10 rounds) through July 15 at Tonawandas Sportsmen’s Club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton. Sign up at the Club or contact Jim Cagney at JimCagney11@roadrunner.com.

May 12 – Summer Skeet League at the Tonawandas Sportsmen’s club, 5657 Killian Road, Pendleton (12 rounds) through July 15. Sign up at the Club or contact Dave Notaro at DFNGJN411@gmail.com

May 14 – Erie County Trappers Association meeting at Hamburg Rod and Gun Club, 3434 Hickox Road, Hamburg starting at 7:30 p.m. Bring in 1 trap, show off your favorite trap and Nuisance Trapping (cage trap, test and license).

May 14 – Second Amendment for Ever (SAfE) monthly meeting at the Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson-Cambria Road, Wilson starting at 7 p.m.

May 18 - 9th Annual Ray's Kids Day hosted by the Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International at Reinstein Woods, 93 Honorine Drive, Cheektowaga. Starts 8:30 a.m. Registration is limited, and ages are 9-15. Applications at www.lake-erie-fff.org. Call 675-4766 for info. Application deadline is May 11th.

May 18 – Southtowns Walleye Association’s Perch Tournament on Lake Erie from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Weigh in at the club house located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Contact 649-8202 for more info.

May 18 – Wilson Harbor Invitational Salmon Tournament. Entry fee $1,500. www.wilsonharborinvitational.com.

May 18 - ABS Boating Safety Class at the Fort Niagara Officer’s Club, Youngstown from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You must preregister. Call Marty at 390-7727.

May 19 – Canoe Trek with Rick Allen at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge. Register for time and location at 585-948-5445.

May 19 – Jimmy Griffin Memorial Teach-Me-To-Fish at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio Street, Buffalo from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more info call Dave Barus at 597-4081.

May 19 – Chautauqua Lake Spring Crappie Open Team Tournament from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. $50 per 2-man team. Call Matt Fish at 720-2388 for details.

May 20 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board monthly meeting at Fort Niagara State Park boat launch, 6 p.m. The board will also inspect the salmon tank project. Call Bob Cinelli at 860-9774 for details.

May 21 – Summer Trap and Skeet leagues begin at Wood and Brook Sportsmen’s Club, 13712 Genesee Street, Crittenden, and running through July 23. Open shooting for all events. New shooters welcome. Contact Jim at 685-2167 for more info.

May 21 – Women’s Archery Clinic begins at Hawkeye Bowmen, 13300 Clinton Street, Marilla starting at 6 p.m. It will run every Tuesday through June 25. Call 427-9076 for more info. www.hawkeyebowmen.com.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least 3 weeks in advance.