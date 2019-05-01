[BN] Blitz newsletter: Of Bills' division rivals, Patriots get best draft grade

In Tom Brady's 267 NFL starts, he has only been accompanied by a wide receiver drafted in the first round on 71 occasions – an average of slightly more than four times per year.

Brady's success with Randy Moss stands out in memory, but most others on the list (such as Donte' Stallworth, Kenny Britt and Joey Galloway) had forgettable tenures in New England.

However, Bill Belichick did something last week that he had never done: He drafted a wide receiver in the first round, taking Arizona State's N’Keal Harry. Harry probably won't become an instant star, but he gives Brady a top-end talent at receiver that he has rarely had at his disposal.

Adding in the rest of the Patriots' draft haul, which included DE Chase Winovich, RB Damien Harris and LT Yodny Cajuste all in the third round, Mark Gaughan gave the Patriots an A in his AFC East draft roundup: "Belichick picked a slew of 'prototypical Pats,' and each of his first five picks could help right away," Gaughan wrote.

(If you need a good laugh, check out this video of Belichick calling Harry to tell him he was going to be a Patriot. Belichick couldn't sound less enthused – and he managed to emulate a scene from "Anchorman" in the process.)

Ziggy Ansah update: Free agent DE Ziggy Ansah visited the Seahawks on Monday and the Ravens last week following visits with the Bills and Saints earlier this offseason. Bills GM Brandon Beane said in a radio interview this week that the team is still in contact with Ansah's reps, but nothing sounds imminent (22:00): "Still talk, staying in touch with his agent, and so, there’s nothing to report. We’re not in on it yet, we’re not out on it."

Ansah is coming off a shoulder surgery but got positive news at his most recent checkup and is expected to be cleared by mid-August. One factor that could help the Bills is moving quickly if they want Ansah: Teams appear to be waiting until after May 7 to sign Ansah because signings after that date don't affect the compensatory draft pick formula, but the Bills don't have to worry about that. Their free-agent splurge blew any chance of a comp pick out of the water. If Ansah wants to get a deal done as soon as possible, the Bills may be able to offer him sooner than other teams would like.

