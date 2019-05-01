Bisons rained out, will play two on Thursday

Just when the Buffalo Bisons got on a bit of a roll with three wins in a row, they find themselves stymied by the weather again.

The Herd's game against the Pawtucket Red Sox on Wednesday night at Sahlen Park was postponed when a deluge hit the downtown area just before the scheduled 6:05 first pitch.

After a delay the game was called off and will be rescheduled as part of a single-admission doubleheader at the downtown ballpark (Radio 1520, 12:05 p.m.).

Tuesday, the Herd swept a doubleheader from the Red Sox, 4-3 in each game.