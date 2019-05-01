BECKER, Audrey J. (Pfohl)

BECKER - Audrey J. (nee Pfohl)

April 30, 2019, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Harold H. Becker; dearest mother of Sharon (late Michael) Hufnagel and Harold C. (Dorothy) Becker; devoted grandmother of Patricia (Farrington) Thomas, Adam Hufnagel, Kathryn Hufnagel, Alison (Mark) Brzozowiec and Joseph Becker; great-grandmother of Stella Dottie Brzozowiec; dear sister of late Joseph (late Gloria) Pfohl, Charlene (late John) Jones, Ronald (Pamela) Pfohl, the late Carl and late James Pfohl; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 8:45 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM from Infant of Prague Church. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com