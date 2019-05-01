Arts beat: Sax Man cometh, as do Freudig Singers, artists and more

It could be interesting to see how much overlap there is between the audiences at two concerts in East Aurora this weekend, one a choral display, the other celebrating the sax.

The Freudig Singers of Western New York, an adult chorus directed by Roland E. Martin, closes out its season with a performance at 7:30 p.m. May 4 in Baker Memorial United Methodist Church (345 Main St., East Aurora), with a repeat concert at 3 p.m. May 5 in Buffalo Seminary (205 Bidwell Parkway). To mark what we can only hope will be a return of springlike weather, the singers will perform "Songs from the Garden," inspired by the poetry of Robert Burns, Emily Dickinson and A.E. Housman, plus music by Leonard Bernstein and the Beatles. A free-will offering will be collected at the church; the Buffalo Sem concert is $15 and includes a reception after the show.

While the Freudigs wrap up their season, the Artisan Jazz First Sundays have barely begun at the Roycroft Inn's Craftsman Lounge (40 South Grove St., East Aurora). The historic site is hosting a five-month series spotlighting the Buffalo area's masters of the saxophone. Bobby Militello opened the series in April and it continues at 6 p.m. May 5 with Andy Weinzler. Weinzler has recorded with Gap Mangione, Steve Gadd, Tony Levin and Grant Geissman, among others and toured with the bands of such legendary musicians as Maynard Ferguson and Woody Herman. Locally, he has been a regular at the Anchor Bar playing Latin jazz with Sol y Sombra and recorded the music of George Gershwin and Duke Ellington with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. For this concert, he will be accompanied by Phil Sims on trombone, Harry Graser on piano, Scott Kwiatek on bass and Joe Goretti on drums. Admission is free, courtesy of the Roycroft, but guests will find plenty of food and drink available for purchase.

A two-day 'Occupant' at Burchfield Penney

One great 20th century artist uses the life of another to explore great social issues of their time in "Occupant," one of Edward Albee's last plays. The 90-minute drama, written as an interview with Albee's friend, the late sculptor Louise Nevelson, is being presented for two nights only -- at 8 p.m. May 3 and 4 -- in the Tower Auditorium of the Burchfield Penney Art Center (1300 Elmwood Ave.). Christina Rausa's Suitcase Productions collaborated on the show, in which she also stars, with Daniel Lendzian as the interviewer. This is not a standard Q&A. Nevelson is seeking to present her Russian childhood and her later life as a liberated Jewish woman artist in New York as she would have the world remember her, while her interviewer at times challenges her version of events. Tickets are $20; $10 for Burchfield Penney members. For reservations, call 878-6011.

Free talk on monochromatic paintings

California artist Blake Baxter is in Buffalo for a free talk at 7 p.m. May 2 in the the Eleven Twenty Projects gallery (1120 Main St.). The gallery opens at 6 p.m. Baxter, whose works are included in the gallery's current show, "Points in Time," will discuss with locally based painter Peter Stephens the use of monochrome minimalism in their work. Stephens has works in the collections of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, Burchfield Penney Art Center and Brooklyn Museum, among other places. Baxter is known for monochromatic paintings made with textures from such materials as sand and cement. In addition to the talk, Eleven Twenty Projects will have extended hours on May 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. for First Friday Gallery Walk, when visitors also can view "Autotraumapoeia" by Xiao Yang and Timothy Noble's work in "Hecho en Bogata (Made in Bogata)."