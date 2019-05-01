Another Voice: Early STEM education will boost WNY's workforce

By Michelle Kavanaugh

David Robinson identified the next major barrier to economic growth for Western New York in his recent piece, “The hiring challenge is a hurdle – and it’s getting higher.” The article reveals a good-news-bad-news dilemma faced by local employers, especially those seeking a workforce equipped with STEM (science-technology-engineering-math) skills.

It specifically cited the positive growth in Moog’s defense operations coupled with Moog’s struggle to meet this growth by filling engineering and middle-skill technician jobs to meet the demand. Matt Glynn’s subsequent article on job hurdles in manufacturing reinforced the message.

WNY STEM Hub investigated the local gap for middle-skill STEM jobs for the technical production jobs. A 2017 report published by WNY STEM Hub, funded through a SUNY-DOL grant, revealed that, among other findings, 67.7 percent of mechanical engineering jobs and 85.1 percent of tooling/machining jobs go unfilled in the region because of an insufficient supply of trained graduates to meet employer demand.

A 2019 study undertaken by the STEM Inclusion Council of WNY STEM Hub with support from EMSI and Prospect Hill Consulting found that women and minorities are disproportionately underrepresented in regional STEM jobs. For example, women constitute 59 percent of the workforce in Erie County but fill just 40 percent of STEM jobs. Further, women fill a meager 10 percent of middle-skill technical jobs.

Moog’s predicament is the tip of the iceberg and exemplifies a much larger plight in assuring a STEM-ready workforce in the region.

WNY STEM Hub is a nonprofit dedicated to engaging learners in cultivating a love of STEM learning and curiosity about STEM careers by mobilizing key community partners in developing transformational programs that initiate a lifelong passion for science, technology, engineering and math. We provide programs that empower learners, especially girls and minorities, with real-world experiences and STEM skill development during which they evolve an early sense of identity with STEM careers.

An example is a Moog-sponsored program, Take Flight. Learners design science experiment proposals to compete for the opportunity to have their experiment conducted at the International Space Station with specimens returned to Earth for further laboratory testing guided by local scientists.

Other such programs are: The Girls Coding Project that inspires young girls to create websites and apps during a summer coding program, and the Hand in Hand Program that enables youth to design and fabricate prosthetic hands for local and global recipients in need of a hand.

The pivot point is to invest earlier. Apprenticeships and job training programs for adults are well-intended. However, the impact of these late-occurring efforts is limited. While helpful, these strategies are applied too far along in the workforce preparation pipeline to make a significant difference in themselves.

Preparing tomorrow’s workforce must begin with today’s young learners.

Michelle Kavanaugh is president emeritus and acting executive director of WNY STEM Hub.