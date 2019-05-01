AMPER, Robin Hopkins

AMPER - Robin Hopkins April 1, 1947 - April 26, 2019. Dedicated longtime volunteer for the Long Island Pine Barrens Society and 41-year resident of Lake Panamoka, died at home on April 26, 2019 of metastatic breast cancer. Born in Buffalo, NY, Ms. Amper was educated at the Buffalo Seminary and Stephens College in Columbia Missouri. Ms. Amper's work for the Pine Barrens Society has spanned more than 30 years, during which time she helped secure more than 50,000 acres of Pine Barrens, Long Island's premier ecosystem. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Richard L. Amper; her brother Nick Hopkins (Bonnie); her sister Jane Hopkins Carey (John); brother-in-law, Tom Amper (Susan); sister-in-law, Emily Murphy (Art), Julie Amper; nine nieces and nephews and 14 grand-nieces and nephews; and her beloved dachshund, Oscar. A Mass of Christian Burial for Ms. Amper will be held at 10:00 am on May 7th at St. John The Baptist Church, in Wading River. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Long Island Pine Barrens Society or Memorial Sloane Kettering Cancer Center.