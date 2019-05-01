3 can't-miss shows: The Shallows, Colter Wall, Caroline Rose

The Shallows, 7 p.m. May 2, Burchfield Penney Art Center (1300 Elmwood Ave.), $5-$10.

The freshman season of the Burchfield Penney's ReSoundings music series concludes with a performance by roots outfit the Shallows.

Following in the footsteps of local songwriters Jacob Peter and Sonny Baker, the Shallows, led by singer and storyteller Joe Myers (Mr. Boneless, Oats Holy Roller), will be the latest act to have the sonically rich East Gallery at its creative disposal.

"Listening to Jake in there, his sound can get really lush and bloom," Myers said about the room. "Hearing it in the gallery made me realize how much that particular environment has an affect on how things sound in there. I couldn't help but move myself around the space. I really think your ears will pick out different things depending on where you are."

Unlike Baker's guitar-driven sound, Myers and crew already have the luxury of being rather a stripped-down outfit. For the group's approaching set, not as much tinkering will have to be made to properly present tracks from the band's debut offering "Hold Out for Love," a highlight of this year's already strong local outputs.

"Nothing will be drastically different than what's on the recordings," Myers said. "The set will probably have no bass and drums with a little more percussion and more vocals from the band.

"It's been an interesting process of recreating the songs. This show will be unique because I'm not sure if we'll ever play the songs in this arrangement again."

<a href="http://shashashallows.bandcamp.com/album/hold-out-for-love">Hold Out For Love by The Shallows</a>

Colter Wall, 7 p.m. May 3, Asbury Hall at Babeville (341 Delaware Ave.), $20.

Gritty Canadian country-rock singer-songwriter Colter Wall will ride into town as he continues to tour in support of the well-received 2018 record "Songs of the Plains." The weary and somber album, inspired by the musician's long time on the road, finds him waxing nostalgic about over the Great White North, delivering longing tales of his native Saskatchewan and the rest of Canada's vast prairie lands.

The promising Wall has been compared to the likes of the outlaw greats George Jones and Waylon Jennings, as well as modern contemporaries like Strugill Simpson and Jason Isbell, since making his debut in 2017.

Fellow Saskatchewan act, the roots duo Kacy & Clayton, will open the show.

Caroline Rose, 7 p.m. May 8, Buffalo Iron Works (49 Illinois St.), $12.

The Long Island-bred singer-songwriter will be in town to perform songs from her most recent effort, 2018's energizing and fun "Loner." The record finds the witty musician flipping the script on her early alt-country roots (think Lydia Loveless and Margo Price) and morphing into a satire-leaning dance-pop artist closer now to the likes of St. Vincent, Le Tiger and even Justin Timberlake.

Opening the evening for Rose will be Philadelphia indie-rock act Kississippi. The newest offering from the former band-to-watch, last year's sad and bittersweet "Sunset Blush," should appeal to fans of Mitski, Hop Along and Waxahatchee.