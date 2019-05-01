10 new restaurants to grace 2019 Taste of Buffalo

The Taste of Buffalo, one of the city's premier summer events, will have a few different twists this year.

Ten restaurants will serve at the two-day street festival for the first time, while the ticketing procedure has changed slightly. Overall, 57 restaurants and food trucks will be joined by six wineries in Niagara Square and up Delaware Avenue on July 13 and 14.

Here's the list of restaurants appearing for the first time:

Buffalo Soul Catering

Cali Eats

Rowhouse

The Chocolate Bar

Dalmatia Hotel

The Draft Room

Eli Fish Brewing Company

Hilltop Restaurant

Rachel's Mediterranean

Sweet Life Dessert Experience

This year's festival chair Matt Testa and fellow organizers have simplified food payment, which will be sold in $5 sheets that include five tickets. Previously, $5 sheets included 10 tickets, and an individual ticket was valued at 50 cents (i.e. an eight-ticket item would technically be $4 through 2018; this year that same item will be four tickets, but still $4).

In other words, food prices won't change in monetary value, just in number of tickets. There will still be three different places, spread throughout the festival, at which to purchase tickets. Admission remains free.

Among the interesting newcomers is the Dalmatia Hotel, one of Buffalo's beloved dive bars; Buffalo Soul Catering, the Bailey Avenue shop that serves cinnamon-dipped chicken; and Cali Eats, a new Mexican street food vendor in the Broadway Market.

The remainder of the participating restaurants are seen on the graphic below, and here's the six wineries: A Gust of Son, Merritt, Niagara Landing, Spring Lake, Three Brothers and Victorianbourg, a few of which serve the coveted wine slushies.

