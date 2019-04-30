Lourdes Jr. drives in three runs including game-winner for Bisons

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. emerged as the walkoff hero for the Buffalo Bisons Tuesday night in a 4-3 victory over the Pawtucket Red Sox in the opener of their doubleheader at Sahlen Field.

Gurriel drove in three of the four Buffalo runs. Besides his bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth to win it, he hit his fourth home run of the season with a man on in the first inning to get the Herd off to a 2-0 lead.

It's doubtful there are many hotter hitters in Triple-A baseball than Gurriel Jr. right now. The 25-year-old infielder from Cuba ended the game with a .378 batting average in nine games with Buffalo after he was sent down by the Toronto Blue Jays.

In his last five games, Gurriel Jr. is 7 for 17 at the plate with 13 RBIs. He also scored five runs. His seven hits include two home runs and two doubles.

Strong arm of Law: Bisons closer Derek picked up the win in relief, allowing one hit in the seventh. Mike Miller of the Sox singled with one out but was forced out when a ball hit by Eduardo Nunez struck Law, ricocheted to third baseman Andy Burns who relayed on to Gurriel for the forceout on Miller.

Quality start: David Paulino became the second Bisons starter to complete six innings, but left with no decision when the Red Sox scored three times to take a 3-2 lead. The previous longest stint was by Jacob Waguespack who also went six innings in the season opener and picked up the win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Oddity No. 1: It was far from a cleanly played game. Pawtucket took the lead with three runs in the sixth without a base hit. A walk and two Bisons errors contributed to the mayhem.

Oddity No. 2: Reese McGuire of the Bisons hit into a sacrifice fly double play allowing the tying run to score in the bottom of the sixth. Cavan Biggio, who had doubled and moved up on Richard Urena's single, scored on McGuire's fly ball to left. Biggio crossed the plate before Urena was out at second base.

On deck: Lefty Shawn Morimando (0-2, 12.56) will start for the Bisons against right-hander Erasmo Rodriguez (1-0, 2.13) in the third game of the series on Wednesday (Radio 1520, 6:05 p.m.).