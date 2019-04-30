Lancaster softball wins in nine

Seeing a two-run lead vanish with two outs in the bottom of the seventh might have shaken coach Kelly Ambrose’s Lancaster softball team but it didn’t defeat the Legends.

After Maddie Farber’s two-run triple tied the game at 3-3 for Williamsville North in the Spartans last at-bat, Lancaster struck for five runs in the ninth and went on to an 8-5 victory in their ECIC I opener. Jill Dombrowski’s two-run homer and the Legens scored five times in the top of the ninth and went on to an 8-5 victory in their ECIC I opener.

"It was a super-gutty performance," Ambrose said. "We have a really, really young team and to come back against a talented veteran team like North shows a lot of heart."

Lauren Booth pitched the complete game for Lancaster, striking out seventh. She had to battle all the way because North put the leadoff runner on base in every inning from the third through the ninth.

Clarence's Victor no-hits Frontier

Junior right-hander Leah Victor of Clarence no-hit Frontier, 3-1, striking out 10. She also drove in a run with a triple. Haley Marlow had a double and drove in a run for the Red Devils, who are undefeated in 11 games and 3-0 in ECIC I.

Carlone sets St. Joe's hits record

Senior Will Carlone had a pair of hits in becoming the all-time career hit-maker in St. Joe’s baseball history in the Marauders’ 9-2 victory over visiting St. Francis. The outcome avenged a loss to the Red Raiders on Monday in Athol Springs in the opener of their two-game Monsignor Martin Association series.

Carlone, who plays first base when he is not pitching and normally bats third in the order, now has 96 hits in his career, breaking the record held by Jared Baldinelli (Class of 2013).

Mike Merrell’s two-run homer in the second was the big hit in the Marauders’ four-run second innings. Sam Murphy had three hits and two RBIs for St. Joe’s.

Elliott Wagner pitched two-hit ball over five innings for St. Joe’s. Alex Depczynski closed it out with two scoreless frames.

St. Joe’s carries on in a brutal week with games against Canisius on Wednesday and Thursday, then games against St. Mary’s of Lancaster on Sunday and next Monday.

Jonathan Welsh pitched Canisius over Nichols, 11-1, in the second game of their Monsignor Martin series after the Vikings had won the opener on Monday. Welch struck out five and allowed just three hits. Christian Cabrera had a pair of doubles, scored twice and drove in a run for the Crusaders.

Lancaster goalie shines

Defending ECIC I boys lacrosse champion Lancaster got a 15-save performance from junior Dylan Lanning Tuesday and edged Clarence, 5-4, on the Legends’ home field.

Zach Friol scored the winning goal with about eight minutes, snapping a 4-4 tie. Lancaster led most of the way and held a 3-2 advantage at the half in the defensive struggle.

Shawn Davis scored twice, Alex Reimer had a goal and two assists and Trevoe Stevens had a goal and an assist for the winner. Dominic Basile had two goals for Clarence.

"Lanning was huge for us," said Lancaster coach Dan Vogl. Lanning took over the goalkeeping from All-WNY goalie Ben Mazur, now at St. Bonaventure.

"It was an ugly win but a big win, playing on grass in sloppy mud," Vogl said.

Elisabeth Sidorski, Nina Stephens, Emma Petrie scored four goals each for Williamsville South in an 18-10 girls lacrosse triumph at Iroquois.

Marauders lax routs Canisius

St. Joe’s lacrosse back home from a trip to the Midwest came out flying and rolled past Canisius, 16-2, at the Robert Scott Complex on Tuesday.

Cole Campbell scored four times, Hunter Parucki had a goal and three assists and goalie Jack Rapini had 15 saves.

The Marauders lost to Culver Academy, 23-4, at Notre Dame in Indiana and then defeated Chicago area St. Viator in the Midwest Tournament in Wisconsin.

"We came back playing really well together, " said Marauders coach Peter Hudecki. "We lost to Culver, the No.1 team in the nation, but they are so good it showed us what we need to get better."

Starpoint, East win baseball shutouts

First-place Starpoint stretched its ECIC II record to 4-0, defeating Sweet Home, 4-0, behind the one-hit pitching of Aaron Chase. The senior struck out seven and issued no walks and went 2 for 4 at bat with a run scored. Jared Ott and Josh Milleville each went 3 for 3 and scored a run for the Spartans.

John Moran pitched 5.1 innings and Trevor McIlroy finished the shutout as Williamsville East triumphed, 2-0, at Hamburg in their ECIC II baseball battle. The Flames pitchers struck out four and allowed the Bulldogs five hits.

Kevin McGraw drove in the winning run with a double and John Rapp had three RBIs for Williamsville South in a 7-4 win at Amherst. Owen Birkman was the winning pitcher for the Billies (6-3, 4-2 ECIC II)./

OP’s McTigue hurls shutout

Josh McTigue shut out Lancaster on four hits over seven innings as Orchard Park defeated the Legends, 8-0, for a sweep of the two-game series between the ECIC I teams. McTigue struck out six. Joe Roward had three hits and drove in three runs while Jake Hollins, Tom Evans and Ryan Licurzi had two hits each for the Quakers.

In yet another shutout in ECIC baseball on Tuesday, Will Hurwitz of Clarence blanked Frontier, 7-0, on a three-hitter. He struck out five.