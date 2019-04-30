Share this article

Body found in Minnesota Avenue residence prompts police probe

The deceased body of a man believed to be in his early 50s was found Tuesday inside a residence in the first block of Minnesota Avenue, according to Buffalo police.

Police responded to a rescue call at about 6:30 p.m., spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said.

Buffalo homicide detectives were called to the scene, as part of the investigation.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office, to determine the man's cause of death, DeGeorge said.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
