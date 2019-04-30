Area College scores and schedule (May 1)
Tuesday’s results
BASEBALL
Niagara 6, Canisius 5
N (11-27): Benny Serrano 2-5, 3 RBI
St. Bonaventure 1, Binghamton 0
SB (10-24) Donovan Moffat WP, 7IP, 6K
Fredonia 6, Alfred State 0
F (12-21): Kole Brink 4-4, 1 RBI, 1 run
Finger Lakes CC 4-0, ECC 0-4
Hilbert at SUNY Cobleskill, ccd.
SOFTBALL
Niagara at UB, ppd.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
NEAC Quarterfinals
SUNY Poly 19, Medaille 12
M (8-10): Emma Campagna 4g-a; Alexis Ackjerson 4g
