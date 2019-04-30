Share this article

Area College scores and schedule (May 1)

|Published

Tuesday’s results

BASEBALL

Niagara 6, Canisius 5

N (11-27): Benny Serrano 2-5, 3 RBI

St. Bonaventure 1, Binghamton 0

SB (10-24) Donovan Moffat WP, 7IP, 6K

Fredonia 6, Alfred State 0

F (12-21): Kole Brink 4-4, 1 RBI, 1 run

Finger Lakes CC 4-0, ECC 0-4

Hilbert at SUNY Cobleskill, ccd.

SOFTBALL

Niagara at UB, ppd.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

NEAC Quarterfinals

SUNY Poly 19, Medaille 12

M (8-10): Emma Campagna 4g-a; Alexis Ackjerson 4g

