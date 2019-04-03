ZIRNA, Aino (Viidalepp)

ZIRNA - Aino (nee Viidalepp)

April 1, 2019, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Edgar Zirna; loving mother of Andy (Judi) Zirna, Imbi (John) Delaney and Harry (Kathleen) Zirna; cherished grandmother of Courtney (Eric) O'Brien, Erin Delaney, Chelsae Zirna, Jonathan Zirna and Michelle Zimmer; adored great-grandmother of Finnley. The family will be present on Thursday from 6-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where Funeral Services will follow at 8 PM. Friends invited. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com