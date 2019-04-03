WITSIL, Jack Darwin, Sr.

WITSIL - Jack Darwin, Sr. March 31, 2019, age 95; beloved husband of 74 years to the late Betty J. (nee Gohn) Witsil; devoted father of Jack D. (Gail) Witsil Jr., Suzette (Karl) Dickert, Leslie Stein, and Cynthia (Howard) Harper; loving grandfather of Krystal, Andrew (Jana), Heather (Jeff), Kelly, Jennifer (Michael), Autumn (Kyle), Courtney (Justin), and Jonathan; adored great-grandfather of Aaron, Ashley, Samantha, Isabelle, and Foster; also survived by a niece and a nephew. The family will be present Thursday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.), where a Funeral Service will be celebrated Friday at 11 AM. Interment to immediately follow with full Military Honors in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jack's memory to the Erie County SPCA at 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224 or at https://donate.yourspca.org/donatenow. Mr. Witsil was a United States Army WWII Veteran. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.