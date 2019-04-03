WILSON, Ronald E.

Wilson - Ronald E.

March 31, 2019; beloved husband of Roseanne Wilson; devoted father of Sean Wilson, Christopher (Suzanne) Stack, Nadine (Tony Pope) Czerwinski, Scott (Bonnie) Wilson and Kevin (Leighanne) Czerwinski; loving grandfather of Briauna, Scott, Jr., Kyle, Olivia and Conner; dear brother of Joe (Carol) Wilson, Phyllis (Ron) Ferrentino, late Roy (late Anita) and the late Robert (Gail) Wilson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, inc., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Saturday from 3-7 PM. Mr. Wilson was a Navy Veteran and a member of AMVETS Post #72 and the Big Timers Italian Social Club. Online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com