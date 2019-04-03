VOLO, Lee J., Sr.

VOLO - Lee J., Sr. Of Buffalo, at the age of 101, entered into rest March 30, 2019; beloved husband of the late Adelaide (nee Horvatis) Volo; devoted father of Heidi F.Nuchereno and Lee (Diane) Volo, Jr.; cherished grandfather of Whitney and Regan Nuchereno and Robert, Paul and Julia Volo; loving son of the late Salvatore and Leonarda Volo; special friend of Lorraine Vuich; good friend of Ron and Margaret Foegan; and good neighbor of Carol Wiles. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Avenue, on Friday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Louis Church, 780 Main St., corner of Edward Street, Buffalo, on Saturday morning at 10:30 o'clock. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mr. Volo was a Foreman and Superintendent of Delaware Park until his retirement in 1977. In addition, he founded A&P Gas and Oil in 1939 and retired in 2006 at the age of 88. He was a patron of the arts and an avid gardener. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com