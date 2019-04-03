Share this article

The former Seneca Plumbing and Heating building on Seneca Street in 2015.

Three buildings nominated for historic status

Three buildings in Western New York have been recommended for the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

The structures are deemed to have contributed to New York's diverse history.

Buffalo Public School 51 is one of Buffalo's only remaining intact 19th-century school buildings. The first stage was concluded in 1895 and the second in 1928.

First Presbyterian Church, built in stages beginning in circa 1830, is the oldest religious building in Lewiston, and Lewiston Village Cemetery, going back to 1802, documents the village's history.

The Seneca Plumbing and Heating Company building at 192 Seneca St. was home to a business founded in 1937 by Max Linsky, a Jewish Russian immigrant. It was associated with the growth and success of Buffalo's Jewish immigrants.

