Wind advisory posted today for WNY

Another sun-soaked early April day is forecast Wednesday in Buffalo.

But, forecasts suggest it will be a little bit chilly and quite breezy.

Temperatures are forecast in the low 40s. Westerly winds could gust up to 50 mph during the late morning through afternoon hours, the National Weather Service said.

A wind advisory is posted for all eight Western New York counties. In Erie County along with Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, it runs until 6 p.m. For Allegany County, the advisory is scheduled to expire at 11 p.m.

"Winds of this magnitude may bring down a few tree limbs and result in isolated power outages," the weather service said. "Winds will also cause trash cans to blow around. Travel in high profile vehicles may be difficult at times."

Wind Advisory now in effect for all of Western NY until 6 PM this evening...and continues from the Genesee Valley east until 11PM tonight. Secure any loose objects that may get blown around. Winds could result in downed trees/limbs leading to isolated to scattered power outages. pic.twitter.com/cqVDTjdBXl — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) April 3, 2019

Mostly sunny skies are also expected on Thursday with another cooler-than-average day in the low 40s.

The average high temperature in Buffalo is 50 degrees.

Chances for rain enter the picture Thursday night, with mixed precipitation possible overnight into early Friday, the weather service said.

Friday is forecast to be rainy with highs near 50 degrees.